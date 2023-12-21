Packers Designate TE Luke Musgrave To Return From IR

The Green Bay Packers have designated second-round TE Luke Musgrave to return from injured reserve, per Matt Schneidman.

This opens a three-week window for Musgrave to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

The rookie has been out with a lacerated kidney.

Musgrave, 23, was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. He signed a four-year, $8,475,732 rookie contract that includes a $3,164,169 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,541,042 in 2023.

In 2023, Musgrave has appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught 33 passes for 341 yards receiving and one touchdown.