Packers Designate WR Christian Watson To Return From PUP List

The Green Bay Packers have designated WR Christian Watson to return from the PUP list and he returned to practice on Monday, per Matt Schneidman.

This opens a three-week window for Watson to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He’s recovering from an ACL tear that he sustained in January. Reports had been that Watson had been making outstanding progress in rehab and this is another positive sign that he’s nearing a return.

The team also opened the practice window for OL Jacob Monk, who was put on injured reserve with a hamstring injury earlier this season.

Watson, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $9,241,031 rookie contract, which included a $3,900,750 signing bonus, when he signed a one-year extension.

In 2024, Watson appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 29 receptions for 620 yards (21.4 YPC) and two touchdowns.