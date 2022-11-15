Packers Designate WR Randall Cobb To Return From IR

The Green Bay Packers officially designated WR Randall Cobb to return from injured reserve on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Packers to activate him from injured reserve or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Cobb, 32, is a former 2011 second-round pick of the Packers out of Kentucky. After his four-year rookie contract expired in 2015, the Packers signed Cobb to a four-year, $40 million extension that ran through the 2018 season.

The Packers allowed Cobb’s contract to expire and he later signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cowboys. He signed with the Texans on a three-year, $27 million deal.

The Packers traded with Houston in 2021 for the rights to Cobb in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick, reuniting him with QB Aaron Rodgers. He later agreed to a pay cut.

Cobb will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Cobb has appeared in six games for the Packers and caught 18 passes for 257 yards receiving and no touchdowns.