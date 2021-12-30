Packers Designate WR Randall Cobb To Return From IR

Per Matt Schneidman, Packers WR Randall Cobb has returned to practice and the team has designated him to return from injured reserve.

Cobb has 21 days to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. He’s recovering from core muscle surgery.

Cobb, 30, is a former 2011 second-round pick of the Packers out of Kentucky. After his four-year rookie contract expired in 2015, the Packers signed Cobb to a four-year, $40 million extension that ran through the 2018 season.

The Packers allowed Cobb’s contract to expire and he later signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cowboys. He signed with the Texans on a three-year, $27 million deal.

The Packers traded with Houston in 2021 for the rights to Cobb in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick, reuniting him with QB Aaron Rodgers.

In 2021, Cobb has appeared in 12 games for the Packers and caught 28 passes for 375 yards receiving and five touchdowns.