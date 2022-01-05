Packers Designated C Josh Myers To Return From Injured Reserve

The Green Bay Packers officially designated C Josh Myers to return from injured reserve.

The Packers also restored K J.J. Molson and LB Ray Wilborn to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list.

This opens a 21-day window for Myers to practice before being activated.

Myers, 23, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and a First Team All-Big Ten in 2020. The Packers drafted Myers with pick No. 62 overall in the second round.

Myers signed a four-year deal worth $5,580,136 million and a $1,418,280 signing bonus.

In 2021, Meyers has appeared in five games for the Packers, making five starts for them.