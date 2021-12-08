Packers Designating CB Jaire Alexander To Return From IR

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said CB Jaire Alexander will return to practice, though just in individual drills to start, per Wes Hodkiewicz.

That means his practice window has opened and he has been designated to return from injured reserve. The Packers have 21 days before they have to add Alexander to the active roster.

Alexander has been recovering from a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. The team elected to avoid season-ending surgery in the hopes he’d be able to make it back.

Alexander, 24, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million dollar rookie deal that included a $6.844 million dollar signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander is set to make a base salary of $13.294 million, fully guaranteed, in 2022 under the fifth-year option.

In 2021, Alexander has appeared in four games for the Packers, recording 13 tackles, three pass deflections, and one interception.