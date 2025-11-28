Packers DL Devonte Wyatt Expected To Miss Rest Of Season With Fractured Ankle

According to Ian Rapoport, Packers DL Devonte Wyatt suffered a fractured ankle in Thursday’s game against the Lions, and he is expected to miss the rest of the season.

He was carted off the field on Thanksgiving, while HC Matt LaFleur admitted in the post-game press conference that his injury could be a long-term issue.

It’s a tough break for Wyatt after emerging as a full-time starter for the first time in his career. He was on track for career highs in tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks.

Wyatt will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Wyatt, 27, was the No. 28 overall pick for the Packers out of Georgia in the 2022 draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $12,861,184 rookie contract that includes a $6,533,588.

Green Bay picked up his fifth-year option in April, and he’ll make a salary of $13,922,000 for the 2026 season under the fifth-year option.

In 2025, Wyatt appeared in 10 games for the Packers and recorded 27 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, and two pass defenses.