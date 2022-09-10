Packers Elevate Two Players To Active Roster

The Green Bay Packers announced Saturday that they’ve elevated S Micah Abernathy and WR Juwann Winfree to their active roster for Week 1’s game against the Vikings.

Winfree, 25, is a former sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos out of Colorado back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Denver, but was placed on injured reserve.

The Broncos opted to waive Winfree coming out of training camp and he caught on with the Packers’ practice squad during the past two seasons. He bounced on and off Green Bay’s active roster last season.

In 2021, Winfree appeared in seven games for the Packers, catching eight passes for 58 yards.