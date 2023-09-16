Packers Elevating S Innis Gaines & RB Patrick Taylor

The Packers announced on Saturday they are elevating S Innis Gaines and RB Patrick Taylor for Week 2.

#Packers announce two gameday elevations for #GBvsATL & an injury update 📰 https://t.co/qzBLek8jDL — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 16, 2023

Taylor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was placed on non-football injury with a foot injury coming out of training camp.

Taylor has been on and off of the Packers’ practice squad ever since.

In 2022, Taylor has appeared in 10 games for the Packers and has one carry for six yards.