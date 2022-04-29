Packers Exercise OLB Rashan Gary’s Fifth-Year Option

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Packers have picked up their fifth-year option on OLB Rashan Gary.

The fifth-year option is projected to cost the Packers around $10,892,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season, but won’t prevent them from getting a long-term deal done before then.

Green Bay is reportedly also picking up S Darnell Savage’s fifth-year option.

Gary, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $15,877,312 rookie contract that includes $9,567,136 signing bonus.

In 2021, Gary appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded 47 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a recovery.