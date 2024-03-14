Packers Expected To Re-Sign RB AJ Dillon

The Green Bay Packers are expected to re-sign RB AJ Dillon pending a physical, according to Tom Pelissero.

It was reported this morning that the Colts, Giants and Dallas were reportedly options on the table for Dillon.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media adds that Green Bay used a four-year qualifying offer to keep Dillon in Green Bay.

Dillon, 25, is a former second-round pick out of Boston College by the Packers back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,285,827 rookie contract that included a $1,404,238 signing bonus.

In 2023, Dillon appeared in 15 games for the Packers and rushed for 613 yards on 178 carries (3.4 YPC) to go along with 22 receptions for 223 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

