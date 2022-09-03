Packers Expected To Sign K Ramiz Ahmed To PS

Bill Huber of SI.com reports that the Packers are expected to sign K Ramiz Ahmed as the final member of their practice squad.

Ahmed, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Nevada back in April. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Bears.

He then wound up playing for both the Pittsburgh Maulers and the New Jersey Generals in the USFL.

During his college career at Nevada, Ahmed converted 40 of 45 field goal attempts (88.9 percent) to go along with 15 of 20 (75 percent) extra-point tries over the course of two seasons and 14 games.