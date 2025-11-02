Packers Fear TE Tucker Kraft Has Torn ACL

Per Mike Silver, the Packers fear that TE Tucker Kraft has suffered a torn ACL and will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Kraft suffered a serious right knee injury, with HC Matt LaFleur saying it “doesn’t look good.” He was helped to the medical tent after the injury and subsequently carted back to the locker room.

He had previously suffered a scare with the same knee back in September, ahead of Week 3.

Kraft, 24, was a two-year starter for South Dakota State and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and third-team in 2022.

The Packers selected him in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5,537,934 rookie contract that included a $1,027,588 signing bonus.

In 2025, Kraft has appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns.

We will have more on Kraft as it becomes available.