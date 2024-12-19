Packers G Jordan Morgan Will Miss Rest Of Season

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Packers HC Matt LaFleur announced first-round G Jordan Morgan will miss the rest of the season with a right shoulder injury.

Morgan has appeared in just six games due to this recurring shoulder issue that landed him on injured reserve

Morgan, 23, was a four-year starter at Arizona who earned honorable mention all-conference in 2022 and first-team All-PAC 12 in 2023 coming off a torn ACL. The Packers used the No. 25 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

The No. 25 overall pick signed a four-year, $14,185,596 contract that includes a $7,136,796 signing bonus with a $2,579,199 cap figure for the 2024 season. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2024, Morgan appeared in six games for the Packers making one start.