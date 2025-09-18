Packers Get Good News Regarding TE Tucker Kraft’s Knee Injury

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Packers TE Tucker Kraft had “a little scare but all good” regarding the knee injury he suffered during Thursday’s practice squad.

“I think he will be OK,” Schefter’s source added.

The Packers were optimistic that Kraft’s knee injury wasn’t a season-threatening issue, but they had to get tests run before saying for certain.

It’s still unclear whether he will be able to play in Week 3.

Kraft, 24, was a two-year starter for South Dakota State and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and third-team in 2022.

The Packers selected him in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5,537,934 rookie contract that included a $1,027,588 signing bonus.

In 2025, Kraft has appeared in two games for the Packers and caught eight passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.