Packers GM Says Jaire Alexander’s Contract Wouldn’t Prohibit Return

Speaking at his end-of-season press conference, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst addressed the situation with CB Jaire Alexander who faces an uncertain future in Green Bay in 2025.

Gutekunst noted that Alexander’s contract will not be prohibitive for the team to bring back but added via Rob Demovsky “we’ll work through that.”

Alexander is due $17.5 million total in 2025, none of it guaranteed, and currently counts for $25 million on the cap, per Over The Cap.

He added there’s no disconnect between the Packers and Alexander while admitting the consistent injury woes have been a challenge for both parties.

“There’s frustration from both sides that he can’t get out there,” Gutekunst said.

Alexander declined to speak to reporters during locker room cleanup earlier this week except to say he doesn’t know if he’ll be back in 2025. He’s played just 14 games over the past two years and has one healthy season out of the last four.

Alexander, 27, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million rookie deal that included a $6.844 million signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander was set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension.

In 2024, Alexander appeared in seven games for the Packers and made seven starts, recording 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and seven pass defenses.