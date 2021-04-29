Packers GM: “We’re Not Going To Trade Aaron Rodgers

On Thursday, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst addressed the reports that QB Aaron Rodgers has told the team he doesn’t want to be back in Green Bay.

“He’s our quarterback. He’s our leader. We’ve been working through this for a little while now. I just think it might take some time. But he’s the guy that makes this thing go,” Gutekunst said, per Tom Pelissero.

Gutekunst added that he thinks Rodgers will play for the team again.

“I do think he’ll play for us again,” Gutekunst said, per Rob Demovsky.

Gutekunst also stressed that they won’t be trading Rodgers.

“We’re not going to trade Aaron Rodgers,” Gutekunst said, per Tom Silverstein.

In fact, Gutekunst said they were in communication with Rodgers today and he’s optimistic Rodgers will play for the Packers again. Although, he admitted that the relationship could take time to mend.

Adam Schefter reports that no team has currently made a trade offer to the Packers, despite the fact that there have been inquiries.

If Green Bay is to trade Rodgers, it would make sense for them to move him to an AFC team, as opposed to creating a contender in the NFC.

Schefter reported that Rodgers has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team.

Green Bay was concerned enough that president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have each flew out on separate trips to meet with Rodgers at various points this offseason.

The Packers reportedly have offered to extend Rodgers’ contract, but he ultimately declined.

Rodgers, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed base salaries of $15,050,000 and $25 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2020, Rodgers appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns.