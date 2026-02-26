Packers Had Four In-Person Interviews With ST Coordinator Finalists This Week

According to Tom Silverstein, the Packers held their second round of in-person interviews with finalists for their special teams coordinator vacancy this week.

The candidates include:

Seahawks assistant ST coach Devin Fitzsimmons 49ers assistant ST coach Colt Anderson Cardinals assistant ST coach Sam Sewell Giants assistant ST coach Cam Achord

Achord, 39, started coaching as a graduate assistant at Southern Miss from 2010 to 2012. From there, he worked at Southwest Mississippi Community College from 2013 to 2016 as their ST coordinator, RBs coach, QBs coach and TEs coach, and added OC to his title in 2017.

New England hired him as an assistant ST coach in 2018, where he remained for two years before being hired as their ST coordinator in 2020. He served in that role through 2023 before joining the Giants as an assistant ST coach in 2024.