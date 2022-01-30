Packers Have ‘Cautious’ Optimism About Keeping Aaron Rodgers In 2022

According to Ian Rapoport, there’s a sense of cautious optimism in Green Bay about the chances of QB Aaron Rodgers being back on board for another season with the Packers in 2022.

Rapoport notes those are buoyed by Rodgers’ decision to stay in Green Bay a few extra days after their season ended in the divisional round following an upset loss to the 49ers. He met with the coaching staff and front office to discuss their plans for this coming offseason.

Rodgers and the Packers seem to be entering this offseason in better standing than they did last year but they’re not out of the woods yet. Green Bay has some work to do financially to get under the cap without losing too many impact players, and Rodgers said after the season ended, “I don’t want to be part of a rebuild.”

Rodgers’ own contract is among those that will need to be addressed. He’s set to have a cap hit of over $46 million in 2022, which is also the final year of his deal. A trade or extension are two ways to lower that.

Rodgers, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022, which is set to void seven days before the start of the 2023 league year.

In 2021, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Packers and completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Packers and Rodgers as the news is available.