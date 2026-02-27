Packers Hiring Cam Achord As Special Teams Coordinator

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports that the Packers are hiring Cam Achord as their new special teams coordinator.

The Packers have been working to find a replacement for Rich Bisaccia in recent weeks.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Packers’ job this offseason:

Seahawks assistant ST coach Devin Fitzsimmons

49ers assistant ST coach Colt Anderson

Cardinals assistant ST coach Sam Sewell

Giants assistant ST coach Cam Achord

Achord, 39, started coaching as a graduate assistant at Southern Miss from 2010 to 2012. From there, he worked at Southwest Mississippi Community College from 2013 to 2016 as their ST coordinator, RBs coach, QBs coach and TEs coach, and added OC to his title in 2017.

New England hired him as an assistant ST coach in 2018, where he remained for two years before being hired as their ST coordinator in 2020. He served in that role through 2023 before joining the Giants as an assistant ST coach in 2024.