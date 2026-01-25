Packers Hiring Jonathan Gannon As Defensive Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers are hiring former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon as their defensive coordinator.

There was a report that there was mutual interest between Green Bay and Broncos secondary coach Jim Leonhard, who had strong ties to Wisconsin. However, Ian Rapoport says the Packers didn’t want to wait and chance missing out.

Instead they’re hiring Gannon, who was among a number of notable coaches in line for this position.

Gannon, 42, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

He spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator in 2021, while the Cardinals hired him as head coach in 2023.

Gannon was fired by the Cardinals after the 2025 season following three years with the team.

During his time as the Cardinals’ head coach, Gannon had a record of 15-36 (0.294 winning percentage) through three years with no playoff appearances.