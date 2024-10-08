Packers Host Six Offensive Linemen For Workouts

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers worked out six offensive linemen on Tuesday including G Matt Farniok.
The full list includes:
- OL Zack Bailey
- G Keaton Bills
- G Mason Brooks
- OT Andrew Coker
- G Matt Farniok
- OL Jack Wilson
Farniok, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Dallas cut him loose coming out of this last year’s preseason.
He was re-signed to Chicago’s practice squad but was released in November 2023.
In 2022, Farniok appeared in seven games and made two starts for the Cowboys.
