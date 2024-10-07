Packers Hosted Five Players For A Tryout

The Green Bay Packers hosted five players for a workout on Monday, according to Howard Balzer.

The full list of players includes:

K Tanner Brown QB Chris Oladokun CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver CB Nick Whiteside II WR Kaden Davis

Davis, 26, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He was cut during training camp but returned to their practice squad in November.

The Cardinals signed Davis in July of 2023 and he earned a practice squad spot for most of the season. Arizona re-signed him to a futures contract for the 2024 season but cut him after the draft.

He caught on with the Lions in May but was among their final roster cuts coming out of hte preseason.

Davis has yet to appear in an NFL game.