Packers Hosted S Tarvarius Moore On A Visit

The Green Bay Packers are hosting S Tarvarius Moore on a visit, according to Aaron Wilson.

Moore, 26, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Southern Mississippi in 2018. He finsihed the final year of a four-year, $3.351 million rookie deal and became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Moore appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and made eight total tackles.