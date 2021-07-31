Packers Hosted/Worked Out Four Players

The Green Bay Packers are bringing in three players for a tryout and are also hosting RB Pete Guerriero for a visit, per Aaron Wilson.

The three players who were brought in for tryouts included:

DT Josh Avery RB Jon Hilliman DT Trevon McSwain

Guerriero signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth and was on and off of their roster over a period of a few weeks.

He then worked out for the Panthers and caught on with their practice squad in October of last year.

During his three-year college career at Monmouth University, Guerriero appeared in 34 total games and recorded 610 rushing attempts for 3,974 yards (6.5 YPC) and 35 touchdowns, to go along with 69 receptions for 551 yards receiving (8.0 YPC) and three touchdowns.

Hilliman, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Rutgers and later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Giants, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Since then, Hilliman has been on and off of the Giants’ active roster.

In 2019, Hilliman appeared in three games for the Giants and rushed for 91 yards on 30 carries (3 YPC) to go along with three receptions for one yard and no touchdowns.