Packers Hosting CB Tramon Williams For Visit

The Green Bay Packers are hosting veteran CB Tramon Williams for a visit on Wednesday, according to Field Yates.

The Packers have added a few notable veterans in recent weeks including DT Damon Harrison and OT Jared Veldheer, so it’s possible Williams could be signed in the coming days for depth at cornerback.

Williams, 37, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Tech back in 2007. He spent eight years in Green Bay before signing a three-year, $21 million contract that included $10 million guaranteed with the Browns in 2015.

After two years in Cleveland, Williams signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals back in 2017 and signed a two-year deal with the Packers the following offseason. He signed on with the Ravens in November of last year before recently being waived.

In 2020, Williams appeared in six games for the Ravens and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.