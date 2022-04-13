Packers Hosting Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt For Top 30 Visit

According to Josh Norris, the Packers are hosting Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt for a top 30 visit today.

Green Bay has two first-round picks at No. 22 and No. 28 and Wyatt could be in play with either one.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest from each team.

Wyatt, 23, earned second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors last season.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Texans DT Maliek Collins.

During his four-year college career, Wyatt recorded 113 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and three pass defenses.