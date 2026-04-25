Packers Signing Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones

Tom Pelissero reports that the Packers have signed undrafted free agent QB Kyron Drones out of Virginia Tech.

According to Bill Huber, the Packers had Drones in for an official 30 visit. Huber was initially asked not to reveal the visitor’s name.

Drones, 22, is from Pearland, Texas, and started his career at Baylor. After playing sparingly for two seasons, he transferred to Virginia Tech and won the starting job.

During his three seasons at Virginia Tech, Drones appeared in 34 games with 32 starts and completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 5,566 yards, 44 touchdowns and 18 interceptions while adding 434 carries for 1,798 yards and another 20 touchdowns.

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