Packers In Extension Talks With DT Kenny Clark

Packers DT Kenny Clark revealed his camp and the team are in discussions about a new contract as he enters the final year of his deal.

It’s still ongoing, but they’re talking,” Clark said via Ashley Washburn. “I love it here. I love my teammates. I love the organization. Hopefully everything will work out.”

Clark is set to make $17 million in the final year of his contract. He’ll turn 29 in October.

Clark, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2016 out of UCLA. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $9.3 million contract when the Packers picked up his fifth-year option.

Clark stood to make a base salary of $7,690,000 for the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when Green Bay signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension.

He’s entering the final year of that contract and due a base salary of $15.55 million in 2024.

In 2023, Clark appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 44 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 32 interior defender out of 130 qualifying players.