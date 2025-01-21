Packers Interviewed Eric Washington For DL Coach

According to Jonathan Jones, the Packers interviewed former Bears DC Eric Washington for their DL coach vacancy.

Washington, 55, served as the defensive line coach at Northwestern from 2004-07 before departing to become the Bears defensive assistant/assistant defensive line coach in 2008.

After three years in Chicago, Washington was hired by the Panthers as their defensive line coach in 2011. He held the position for six years before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018.

After Carolina fired the coaching staff in 2019, Washington left to join the Bills as DL coach in 2020. He joined the Bears as defensive coordinator in 2024.