Packers & Jets Still Don’t Know What Aaron Rodgers Will Do

NFL free agency is less than an hour away from opening the legal tampering period, which is when teams work on contracts for a large majority of the best available players.

According to Rob Demovsky, neither the Packers nor the Jets know what QB Aaron Rodgers will do at this point.

Rodgers had said he wasn’t going to drag this out, but this has gone on far longer than last year.

Retirement is still an option. The Packers have said they would welcome him back or facilitate a trade should he want to go that route.

You would have to think Rodgers will make an announcement by Wednesday, but I also didn’t expect things to drag on this long.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers as the news is available.