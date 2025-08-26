Packers ‘Leaning Toward’ Placing RB MarShawn Lloyd On IR

Tom Silverstein reports the Packers are “leaning toward” placing RB MarShawn Lloyd on injured reserve.
Silverstein mentions Lloyd would get four games to recover from a hamstring injury. He said the decision isn’t final, but it’s the likely scenario.
Lloyd, 24, was a third-round pick to the Packers out of USC in the 2024 draft. He signed a four-year, $5.8 million rookie deal through 2027 with a base salary of $795k in 2024.
In 2024, Lloyd appeared in one game for the Packers and rushed six times for 15 yards, along with catching one pass for three yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!