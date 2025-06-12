Packers Looking Into Converting WR Bo Melton To Cornerback

Packers WR Bo Melton is entering his third year of his career after being a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. When talking to reporters this week, HC Matt LaFleur said they are looking into the possibility of converting Melton from receiver to cornerback, per Matt Schneidman.

Melton has yet to make a big impact in Green Bay’s offense after recording just eight receptions in 2024. He has, however, proved useful on special teams with a pair of fumble recoveries last season.

Green Bay re-signed Melton with an exclusive rights tender this offseason. Exclusive rights tenders are one-year contracts that effectively take a player off the market and prevent them from meeting with other teams.

It’ll be interesting to see if moving positions helps Melton stay on the Packers’ active roster. The Packers seem to have other plans at the position after bringing in first-round WR Matthew Golden and third-round WR Savion Williams.

Melton, 25, was a seventh-round draft pick to the Titans out of Rutgers in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal but was let go before his first season. Melton re-joined the practice squad shortly after but was lost to the Packers’ active roster.

He bounced on and off the practice squad in 2023 with Green Bay and was elevated three times before signing to the active roster before the season ended.

