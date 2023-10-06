Packers LT David Bakhtiari Confirms He Needs Season-Ending Knee Surgery

Packets LT David Bakhtiari told reporters on Friday that he needs one more surgery on his knee which will end his 2023 season, per Tom Silverstein.

Bakhtiari added that doctors are confident that this is a cartilage issue that they suspected was there but couldn’t prove.

The hope is that Bakhtiari will be ready for the start of training camp in 2024.

Bakhtiari has already had two surgeries since tearing his ACL a few years go.

The Packers placed Bakhtiari on injured reserve last week.

Bakhtiari, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He was in the final year of his five-year, $53.34 million contract that included $16 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $105.5 million.

The deal included a $30 million signing bonus and another $30 million-plus available in March roster bonuses in the first few years of the deal. He worked his way back from a torn ACL he suffered late in the 2020 season.

He’s to earn a base salary of $10.7 million in the final year of his deal in 2024.

In 2022, Bakhtiari appeared in 11 games and started each at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 12 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

He appeared in one game with one start in 2023.