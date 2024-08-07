Packers Make Five Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced five moves on Wednesday per Bill Huber, including signing DE Brevin Allen, DE Zach Morton and K Alex Hale.

To clear room on the roster, the Packers waived CB Don Callis (injured) and WR Rory Starkey.

Hale is now the third kicker the Packers have in camp along with Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph.

Callis was a four-year starter at East Central University before transferring to Troy University in 2023. He went undrafted in the 2023 draft and participated in Green Bay’s rookie minicamp.

In his college career, Callis played in 31 games recording 103 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, 24 passes defended, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.