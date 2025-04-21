Browns Reportedly Signing CB Nik Needham

Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports the Browns are signing former Dolphins CB Nik Needham to a contract.

Needham posted a picture of a locker in Cleveland and also posted a dog emoji on his social media. The Browns confirmed the Needham signing shortly after.

Needham, 28, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP back in 2019. He was among Miami’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

Needham was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster later in his rookie season. He was retained on a one-year restricted deal in 2022 and Miami brought him back on a one-year, $2 million contract in 2023.

Needham once again signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins for 2024 but was cut coming out of the preseason. He spent the year on the practice squad and was let go after the season.

In 2024, Needham appeared in two games for the Dolphins and recorded one total tackle.