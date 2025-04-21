Eagles Signing C Cam Jurgens To Four-Year, $68M Extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Eagles are signing C Cam Jurgens to a four-year, $68 million extension.

Schefter adds the deal has $39.4 million guaranteed and will keep him under contract in Philadelphia through 2029.

Jurgens, 25, was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 at Nebraska. The Eagles used the No. 51 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was set to enter the final year of a four-year $6,903,022 contract that included a $2,200,380 signing bonus. Jurgens was going to make a base salary of $5.217 million in 2025.

In 2024, Jurgens started 16 games at center for the Eagles. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 16 center out of 64 for 2024.