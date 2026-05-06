Eagles Promoting Adam Berry To Assistant GM

According to Mike Garafolo, the Eagles are promoting Adam Berry to assistant GM.

It’s a quick rise for Berry, who is the twin brother of Browns GM Andrew Berry, another Eagles front office alum. Adam Berry joined the Philadelphia front office in 2023.

He replaces former GM Alec Halaby who left the Eagles to pursue other roles this offseason.

Berry, 39, spent 14 years at Goldman Sachs before making the leap to the NFL, joining the Eagles as director of football operations and strategy in 2023. He was promoted after a year to VP of football operations and strategy.