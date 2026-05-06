Eagles Announce More Front Office Changes

The Philadelphia Eagles formally announced some changes to their front office on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced the following changes to the football operations, scouting, and sports medicine & performance departments. pic.twitter.com/j1zEFrCjRE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 6, 2026

The full list of new roles and hires includes:

Assistant GM Adam Berry

Assistant director of personnel strategy Zach Drapkin

Senior director of team operations Dan Ryan

Senior quantitative analyst Isabel Pantle

Director of player engagement Matt Leo

Video assistant Samantha Harvey

Director of football research and strategy Zachary Steever

Player personnel and football ops coordinator Clara Montenegro Duberke

Director of football administration Grant Reiter

Video manager Marlon Sanders

Senior VP of player personnel Joe Douglas

Assistant director of pro scouting Lee Divalerio

VP of football ops and strategic initiatives Alan Wolking

Personnel executive Mike Maccagnan

VP of player personnel Phil Bhaya

Southeast area scout Preston Tiffany

Director of player personnel Jeremy Gray

NFS Scout Terrence Braxton

Pro scout Caspian Svenson

Assistant S&C coach Fred Hale

The Eagles had multiple departures from their front office this spring and needed to rebuild the pipeline.

Berry, 39, spent 14 years at Goldman Sachs before making the leap to the NFL, joining the Eagles as director of football operations and strategy in 2023. He was promoted after a year to VP of football operations and strategy.