Eagles Announce More Front Office Changes

The Philadelphia Eagles formally announced some changes to their front office on Wednesday.
The Philadelphia Eagles have announced the following changes to the football operations, scouting, and sports medicine & performance departments. pic.twitter.com/j1zEFrCjRE
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 6, 2026
The full list of new roles and hires includes:
- Assistant GM Adam Berry
- Assistant director of personnel strategy Zach Drapkin
- Senior director of team operations Dan Ryan
- Senior quantitative analyst Isabel Pantle
- Director of player engagement Matt Leo
- Video assistant Samantha Harvey
- Director of football research and strategy Zachary Steever
- Player personnel and football ops coordinator Clara Montenegro Duberke
- Director of football administration Grant Reiter
- Video manager Marlon Sanders
- Senior VP of player personnel Joe Douglas
- Assistant director of pro scouting Lee Divalerio
- VP of football ops and strategic initiatives Alan Wolking
- Personnel executive Mike Maccagnan
- VP of player personnel Phil Bhaya
- Southeast area scout Preston Tiffany
- Director of player personnel Jeremy Gray
- NFS Scout Terrence Braxton
- Pro scout Caspian Svenson
- Assistant S&C coach Fred Hale
The Eagles had multiple departures from their front office this spring and needed to rebuild the pipeline.
Berry, 39, spent 14 years at Goldman Sachs before making the leap to the NFL, joining the Eagles as director of football operations and strategy in 2023. He was promoted after a year to VP of football operations and strategy.
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