Packers Make Four Moves, Designate RB MarShawn Lloyd To Return

The Green Bay Packers made a series of roster moves on Monday for their Week 14 matchup with the Bears.

The full list includes:

Packers designated LB Brenton Cox to return from injured reserve.

to return from injured reserve. Packers designated LB Collin Oliver to return from the PUP list.

to return from the PUP list. Packers designated RB MarShawn Lloyd to return from injured reserve.

to return from injured reserve. Packers released WR Will Sheppard from their practice squad.

Lloyd has dealt with several injuries since being drafted last year. However, the Packers remain hopeful he can have an impact for them at some point.

Lloyd, 24, was a third-round pick to the Packers out of USC in the 2024 draft. He signed a four-year, $5.8 million rookie deal through 2027 with a base salary of $795k in 2024.

In 2024, Lloyd appeared in one game for the Packers and rushed six times for 15 yards, along with catching one pass for three yards.