Packers Make Four Moves Including Placing OT Caleb Jones On NFI List

The Green Bay Packers officially placed OT Caleb Jones on the active/non-football illness list Tuesday and activated TE Camren McDonald.
The Packers also signed WR Cody Chrest and waived/injured WR Jeff Cotton.
Jones, 24, wound up going undrafted back in 2022. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Packers.
Green Bay waived Jones at the start of the 2022 season before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was eventually added to their active roster midseason.
Jones has yet to appear in an NFL game.
