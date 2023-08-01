Packers Make Four Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers officially signed OL Cole Schneider and TE Andre Miller on Tuesday and waived G Chuck Filiaga and TE Camren McDonald.

McDonald wound up going undrafted out of Florida State back in April. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Packers.

During his college career, McDonald appeared in 39 games over the course of five seasons and caught 74 passes for 861 yards receiving and five touchdowns.