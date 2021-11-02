Packers Make Six Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Packers placed QB Kurt Benkert on the COVID-19 list Tuesday.

on the COVID-19 list Tuesday. Packers released LB Jaylon Smith and LS Hunter Bradley .

and LS Packers signed LS Steven Wirtel to their active roster.

to their active roster. Packers released LB Aaron Adeoye from their practice squad.

from their practice squad. Packers signed DL Abdullah Anderson to their practice squad

Benkert, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2018. He was waived by the team coming out of the preseason that year but later re-signed to Atlanta’s practice squad.

Benkert re-signed with the Falcons on a futures deal for the 2019 season. He spent the 2020 season on their practice squad and was signed to a futures deal initially for 2021 before being waived in February.

Benkert had signed with the Packers in May of this year, but was cut earlier this week.

Benkert has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game.