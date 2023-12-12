Packers Make Three Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced they waived CB Kyu Blu Kelly from the active roster on Tuesday.

In addition, the Packers signed WR Thyrick Pitts to the practice squad and cut LB Austin Ajiake in a corresponding move.

Kelly, 22, was a three-year starter at Stanford and earned second-team All-PAC 12 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4.149 million rookie contract that included a $309,144 signing bonus. However, the Ravens waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Seahawks.

The Seahawks waived Kelly a few weeks ago and he was claimed again by the Packers.

In 2023, Kelly has appeared in five games for the Seahawks but has not recorded a stat.