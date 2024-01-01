Packers Make Three Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers promoted WR Bo Melton to the active roster from the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.

In a corresponding move, the Packers placed WR Samori Toure on injured reserve and signed DB Tyler Coyle to the practice squad.

Melton, 24, was drafted by the Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Rutgers. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Seattle re-signed Melton to the practice squad but lost him to the Packers late in the season. Green Bay waived Melton coming out of the preseason this past year and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2023, Melton has appeared in four games for the Packers and caught 11 passes on 17 targets for 156 yards and one touchdown.