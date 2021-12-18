Packers Make Three Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced that they have signed S Shawn Davis to the active roster and elevated DL Abdullah Anderson and OT Cole Van Lanen for game day.

Davis, 23, was a fifth-round pick by the Colts out of Florida in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,787,331 rookie contract that included a $307,331 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Davis recorded 123 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 10 pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.

He is yet to appear in his first NFL game or record any statistics.