Packers Make Two International Pathway Player Moves

The Green Bay Packers made two roster moves on Wednesday, waiving International Pathway Player DL Kenneth Odumegwu.

The Packers have used the International Pathway Player on K Alex Hale, who had been the team’s No. 3 kicker in camp the last week or so.

What’s interesting about this move is that it opens the door for the Packers to carry Hale as the 17th player on their practice squad this year and maintain some kicker depth.

As of now, the Packers have Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph competing for the starting job.

Hale wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in April. It took until August for him to sign on with the Packers.

Hale spent five years at Oklahoma State and converted 43 of 54 field goal attempts (79.6 percent) to go along with 71 of 74 extra point tries (95.9 percent) over the course of 31 games.