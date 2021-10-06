Packers ‘Making A Push’ To Sign LB Jaylon Smith

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers are worth keeping an eye on for LB Jaylon Smith, who has been released by the Cowboys.

Rapoport says that the Packers are “making a push” to sign Smith, who has ties to HC Matt LaFleur from their time together at Notre Dame.

There are multiple teams in the mix for Smith, according to Rapoport.

Smith, 26, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract.

Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith Wednesday.

In 2021, Smith has appeared in four games and recorded 18 tackles and no tackles for loss. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 13 overall linebacker out of 81 players.