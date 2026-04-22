Packers Mystery QB Visit Was Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones

According to Bill Huber, the Packers had Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones in for an official 30 visit.

Huber was initially asked not to reveal the name of the visitor.

This isn’t the only QB Green Bay hosted, as they also had Texas Tech QB Behren Morton in for a pre-draft visit. Both Morton and Drones are late round or UDFA candidates.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Here’s a full list of the Packers’ known top-30 visits during this year’s pre-draft process:

Drones, 22, is from Pearland, Texas, and started his career at Baylor. After playing sparingly for two seasons, he transferred to Virginia Tech and won the starting job.

During his three seasons at Virginia Tech, Drones appeared in 34 games with 32 starts and completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 5,566 yards, 44 touchdowns and 18 interceptions while adding 434 carries for 1,798 yards and another 20 touchdowns.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.