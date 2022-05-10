Packers Not Done Adding At WR?

In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says he would say the Packers are candidates to add another wide receiver at some point this offseason.

Rapoport notes there are a number of quality veteran receivers still available in free agency and mentions Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones and Jarvis Landry. At this point in the offseason, all would be affordable and Green Bay is an attractive landing spot for a receiver.

He hasn’t heard of any contact with Landry but the Packers were in the running to sign Beckham last season when he was released. Rapoport adds he thinks Green Bay would have interest in Jones as well.

Jones, 33, was a first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.

The Falcons traded Jones to the Titans with three years remaining on that deal. He was set to make a base salary of $15.3 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

Jones was set to make a base salary of $11,513,000 for the 2022 season when he was designated a June 1 release.

In 2021, Jones played in 10 games recording 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

Landry, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract when Miami traded him to the Browns in 2018.

Cleveland later signed Landry to a five-year, $75M extension with $47M guaranteed. The Browns opted to release him after giving him permission to seek out a trade.

In 2021, Landry appeared in 12 games for the Browns and caught 52 passes on 87 targets for 570 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He also added six carries for 40 yards and two more touchdowns.

